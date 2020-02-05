Pistons and Andre Drummond will host Suns at Little Caesars Arena. The Suns will want to move on from the 97-119 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which Deandre Ayton contributed 25 points (12-of-22 from the field), 5 assists and 8 offensive rebounds.

Devin Booker had 11 points (3-of-15 FG). The Pistons will want to move on from the 82-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which Andre Drummond contributed 25 points (12-of-22 FG), 5 offensive rebounds and 18 rebounds.

Related: Pistons And Christian Wood Will Host Raptors At Little Caesars Arena

Will Langston Galloway replicate his monstrous 17 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Grizzlies? This will be the first time these teams meet this season. The Pistons have won only one of their last 5 games. The Suns have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Suns are…