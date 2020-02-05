Thunder and Dennis Schroder will host Cavaliers at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder are coming off a 111-107 home win over the Phoenix Suns. Danilo Gallinari contributed 27 points (9-of-17 shooting).

The Cavaliers will want to move on from the 134-139 loss at home to the New-York Knicks, a game in which Kevin Love contributed 33 points (12-of-20 from the field), 6 assists and 13 rebounds. Collin Sexton contributed 29 points (11-of-22 shooting) and 7 assists.

Will Dennis Schroder replicate his monstrous 24 point performance in last games win over the Suns? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Thunder won on the road. The Thunder will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games.

The Cavaliers have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength…