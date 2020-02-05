D’Tigers Get New Head Coach Ahead Tokyo Olympics

Ahead of the 2020 Toyko Olympics, the leadership of the Nigerian Basketball Federation has appointed Mike Brown as the new head coach of the men`s national basketball team, DTigers.

Prior to his appointment, the 49-year- old coach was the associate head coach of the NBA team, Golden State Warriors .

Confirming his appointment to The Undefeated, Mike Brown expressed his delight joining the Nigerian team;

“I am honoured and humbled that Musa Kida and the Nigerian Basketball Federation have given me this opportunity. The Nigerian Basketball Federation has been very professional and organised throughout the vetting process. They want to continue to build a world-team and organisation on and off the court.”

Mike Brown will replace Coach Alex Nwora who was appointed as head in 2017 and who was in charge of the team during the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket, the World Cup African qualifiers, and the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Alex…