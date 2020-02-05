FA Cup replay saw Liverpool pip Shrewsbury and will face Chelsea next

Liverpool are through to the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup after the club’s youngest-ever side beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in Tuesday’s fourth-round replay at Anfield.

The win means Liverpool will now face Chelsea in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge.

Also Read: Simon Scores Again In Nantes Home Defeat To PSG

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp nor any of his senior players were in action with Under-23s boss Neil Critchley leading out a squad with an average age of 19 years and 102 days.

It was a quiet opening 20 minutes to the game but the tie opened up when a mistake from Ki-Jana Hoever allowed Shrewsbury to get in behind, only for Pedro Chirivella to step in and defend.

Liverpool were on top for the remainder of the half and Curtis Jones fired a free-kick straight at Shrewsbury goalkeeper Max O’Leary before creating a good opening following a passing combination with Harvey Elliott.

The hosts were on top at the…