How I Had Sleepless Night In China Sealing Man United Deal

Odion Ighalo has revealed how he had sleepness night in Shanghai China while trying to finalise his loan transfer to Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua on the January tranfer deadline day.

Ighalo sealed his loan move to United on deadline day – Friday January 31, after turning down offers from Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

And speaking in his first interview published on the Manchester United’s official website on Wednesday, the 2019 AFCON golden boot winner said: “Yeah, it was very dramatic. My agent called me the day before and said Man United. I would love to go. A few other clubs had shown interest, I said please, just pick United, if it’s going to be possible.

“At 11pm in Shanghai, my agent called me [to say] that United want to do the deal, so I woke up that night and started looking for a translator to go to the directors’ room and hit his door and all that. My agent wants to speak to you, United are coming for me, you have to make this…