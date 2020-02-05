Ighalo Assigned Shirt Number 25 At Manchester United

Odion Ighalo has reportedly been handed his shirt number by new club Manchester United.

It’s believed Ighalo will wear the number 25 kit for the remainder of the season.

That number is particularly popular in his native Nigeria, with Nwankwo Kanu having starred for Arsenal in it.

In his previous spell in England with Watford, Ighalo was allocated the number 24 kit.



Meanwhile, he’s played as the No.9 for his clubs since moving to the Chinese Super League in 2017.

Reports in Nigeria have suggested he’ll wear 25 at Old Trafford.

Previous players to have worn that number for United are Antonio Valencia, Nick Powell, Danny Simpson, Quinton Fortune and Jordi Cruyff.

Ighalo was a surprise addition on transfer deadline day as he joined on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

