Ighalo Excited As Fans Migrate With Him, Become Man United Converts

Odion Ighalo has expressed his delight as many Nigerian football fans dump their favourite clubs to start supporting Manchester United because of his loan switch to the Premier League giants from Shanghai Shenhua, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo has been overwhelmed by a flurry of positive reactions which his move to United has generated back home in Nigeria.

“It was crazy because, all over the news for the last few days, is about my deal to Man United,” he said in his first interview with the Manchester United media on Wednesday.

“Even the street I grew up on, they are doing parties, celebrating Ighalo signing for United. They sent me the video, I was just laughing and happy, because many of them are supporting Man United and some of them are supporting some other teams in the Premier League.

“But they said, because of…