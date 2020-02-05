T-wolves and Karl-Anthony Towns will host Hawks at Target Center. The Wolves will want to move on from the 109-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings, a game in which Jordan McLaughlin had a great performance with 9 points (3-of-4 shooting), even though he has been struggling this season averaging 1 point.

The Hawks will want to move on from the 115-123 loss at home to the Boston Celtics, a game in which Trae Young had 34 points (10-of-20 shooting), 7 assists and 5 steals. John Collins contributed 22 points (10-of-12 FG) and 11 rebounds.

Related: Timberwolves And Karl-Anthony Towns Will Host Kings At Target Center

Will Karl-Anthony Towns replicate his monstrous 22 pts, 10 rebs performance in last games loss to the Kings. The T-wolves have won the last meeting between T-wolves and Karl-Anthony on the road. The Timberwolves are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games. The Hawks have won just 2 games out of their last…