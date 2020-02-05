Nuggets and Nikola Jokic will host Blazers at Pepsi Center. The Blazers are coming off a 124-107 home win over the Utah Jazz. Damian Lillard contributed 51 points (17-of-29 from the field), 12 assists and 9 threes made. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points (7-of-10 FG), 6 offensive rebounds and 21 rebounds.

Nuggets will want to move on from the 123-128 loss to the Detroit Pistons, a game in which Nikola Jokic contributed 39 points (16-of-23 shooting), 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Will Nikola Jokic replicate his 39 pts, 10 rebs, 11 ast triple-double performance in last games loss to the Pistons? The Nuggets have won 2 out of the 2 games between these teams.

The Nuggets has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. The Blazers will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their…