Rockets and Russell Westbrook will host Hornets At Toyota Center. The Rockets are coming off a 117-109 home win over the New-Orleans Pelicans. Ben McLemore was solid with 22 points (6-of-12 shooting). James Harden was solid with 40 points (12-of-24 from the field), 9 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Hornets will want to move on from the 100-112 loss at home to the Orlando Magic, a game in which Cody Martin contributed 13 points (6-of-6 FG) and 8 rebounds.

Can James Harden replicate his monstrous 40 pts, 10 rebs performance in last game’s win over the Pelicans? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Hornets have won only one of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Rockets are much better at free throw shooting than the Hornets; they rank No. 1 in free throws made, while the Hornets rank just…