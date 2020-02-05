Simon Nominated For Nantes MOTM Award In Defeat vs PSG

Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes Man of The Match award for impressive performance in the 2-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon was nominated in the three-man list with Kader Bamba and Denis Petric with fans expected to vote for the

winner.

He was on target for Nantes as he netted in the 68th minute to reduce the deficit.

The goal was Simon’s third in 20 appearances in the league this season for Nantes.

Also, his goal tally for the season is now seven from 24 games in all competitions.

By James Agberebi

