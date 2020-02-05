Simon Scores Again In Nantes Home Defeat To PSG

Moses Simon was on target again for Nantes but ended on the losing side following their 2-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s Ligue 1 game, Completesports.com reports.

Simon scored just four days ago in the 3-2 away defeat at Rennes which has now brought is tally in the league to three in 21 appearances.

Also Read: Nwakaeme On Target, Mikel Benched As Trabzonspor Secure Commanding Lead In Turkish Cup 1st-leg

He netted in the 68th minute to bring score to 2-1, after Mauro Icardi and Thilo Kehrer had scored on 29 and 57 minutes respectively for PSG.

It was Nantes third consecutive defeat and they are currently 10th on 32 points while PSG remain top on 58 points.

In another Ligue 1 game on Tuesday, Lille made it back-to-back wins as they pip visiting Rennes 1-0.

Victor Osimhen was in action for 90 minutes but could not get on the score sheet.

He netted the winner in the 2-1 away victory against…