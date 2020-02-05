Simon Voted Nantes Man of The Match vs Paris Saint-Germaine

Moses Simon has been voted Nantes Man of The Match in their 2-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germaine, in Tuesday’s Ligue 1 game, Completesports.com reports.

Nantes made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Simon beat off competition from teammates Kader Bamba and Denis Petric to clinch the award.

His goal against PSG took his tally in the league to four in 21 appearances.

He has now scored three goals in his last four games for Nantes.

By James Agberebi

