Sirawoo Salutes Merlo, Gov. Wike Over AIPS Exco Meeting Hosting Rights

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo says the rights granted Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital by the global sports journalists umbrella body, the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) to host it’s meeting in October 2020, represents a threshold in the history of SWAN, the State and Nigeria.

At its 83rd Congress in Budapest, Hungary, AIPS approved Port Harcourt to host its next Executive Committee meeting that brings together the Exco members from countries across the world.

The AIPS-Africa Congress consisting of National Sports Journalists Association across the African Continent will also hold in Port Harcourt at the same time.

The AIPS Global Executive Committee meeting is expected to deliberate on ways of strengthening the over 200 membership Association which includes Nigeria; and alongside the AIPS Media Awards Jury to decide on the status of entries for the 2021 AIPS Sport Media Awards.

