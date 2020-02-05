Nets and Taurean Prince will host Dubs at Barclays Center. The Nets are coming off a 119-97 home win over the Phoenix Suns. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot contributed 13 points (4-of-7 from the field). Caris LeVert had 29 points (10-of-20 shooting) and 7 assists.

The Warriors are coming off a 125-117 home win over the Washington Wizards. Alec Burks had 30 points (9-of-17 from the field) and 5 threes made.

Will Joe Harris replicate his monstrous 16 point performance in last games win over the Suns? This will be the first meeting between Nets and Taurean Prince this season. The Dubs have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both Nets and Taurean Prince will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

Related: Nets and Kyrie Irving will host Suns at Barclays Center

The Nets are averaging 47.776 rebounds, while the Warriors are averaging only 43.56. Widening this gap in rebounding will…