Youth Engagement British Council Nigeria’s Premier Skills Programme

In Nigeria, over 200 coaches/referees and 1,500 students have been trained with skills in community football development, child protection advocacy, human rights awareness, dangers of drug abuse and the dangers of violent sexual crimes against women and girls. The British Council, as part of their 75th Anniversary in Nigeria, celebrates Premier Skills Coach, Shuaibu Mohammed Kurawa. Premier Skills is an international partnership between the British Council and the Premier League.

Premier Skills deliver a combination of classroom-based lessons and on-pitch technical sessions. Participants are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to run their community football sessions. The participating grassroots community coaches and physical education teachers are trained to deliver Premier Skills coaching techniques to untrained Nigerian football coaches and young people from the local community.

