Lakers and Anthony Davis will host Rockets At STAPLES Center. The Rockets are coming off a 125-110 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. James Harden contributed 40 points (11-of-26 from the field), 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

The Lakers are coming off a 129-102 home win over the San-Antonio Spurs. LeBron James was solid with 36 points (12-of-20 from the field), 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma contributed 18 points (7-of-11 FG) and 12 rebounds.

Will Anthony Davis replicate his monstrous 18 point performance in the last games win over the Spurs? The Lakers have won the last meeting between the teams on the road. The Rockets will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

Related: Lakers And Anthony Davis Will Host Spurs At STAPLES Center

The Lakers are averaging 26.041 assists, while…