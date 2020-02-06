Bordeaux Boss Sousa Urges Kalu To Show More Commitment In Training

Bordeaux manager Paulo Souza has urged Samuel Kalu to change his mentality and show more commitment in training.

Kalu was dropped from the team early this year after returning late from mid-season break in Nigeria.

The Nigeria winger returned to training this week after missing Bordeaux’s last four games as a result of injury.

“Samuel Kalu cannot train normally with the group yet, he has a knee problem. We did an exam (MRI) and he has nothing, but he is in pain and cannot train,”Sousa told Girondis33.com.

“He just started running again yesterday (Monday), so we have to reinstate him. But we are waiting for him to change his mental attitude and his level of commitment in training to have a place to play again on the team.

“If he doesn’t change his mentality, there is no place for him during our matches . But it’s the same for the others.”

