D’Tigress Beat Mozambique; Inches Closer To Olympics Qualification

Nigeria’s women national basketball team, D’Tigress, took a big step towards qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after recording 85-51 points victory against Mozambique, in the qualifiers in Serbia on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

On the night that all the 12 players on the roaster scored at least two points, Promise Amukamara was the one who led the team with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists.

Also Read: Ronald Relishes Football Winnings at 35: ‘I Thought I Was Going to be a Fisherman’

Rebound Queen, Evelyn Akhator picked up seven and scored nine points.

Team captain, Adaora Elonu had 10pts, four assists and three steals with 100% records from her two points attempts while Ezinne Kalu recorded 11 points and five assists.

Although, Mozambique started like a house on fire in the first quarter to lead Nigeria 19-18.

But heading into the second quarter it was all about D’Tigress…