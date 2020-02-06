Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks, at FiserFv orum. The Bucks are comi

Sixers Come to Town To Meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks, at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are coming off a 120-108 home win over the New-Orleans Pelicans. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 34 points (12-of-17 shooting), 6 assists and 17 rebounds.

The 76ers will want to move on from the 106-137 loss to the Miami Heat, a game in which Joel Embiid was solid with 29 points (9-of-14 FG) and 12 rebounds. Mike Scott was solid with 17 points (5-of-7 from the field) and 5 threes made.

Related: Giannis Antetokounmpo Finishes With 32 Points And 17 Rebounds As Bucks Beat Celtics 128-123 At Home

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo replicate his monstrous 34 pts, 17 rebs performance in last game’s win over the Pels? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Bucks lost on the road.

The Bucks will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. The 76ers have won just 2 games out of their last 5….