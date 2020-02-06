Luiz Backs Struggling Arsenal To Win A Trophy This Season

David Luiz has insisted Arsenal can still win a trophy this season despite their struggles.

Arsenal have endured a challenging campaign and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table but are still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

They have drawn 13 Premier League games, the highest in the English top-flight, winning six and losing six games.

They are a goals difference of minus two and have 31 points, 10 points behind Chelsea who currently occupy fourth position in the league table.

And Luiz who joined in the summer from Chelsea, and has won several trophies throughout an illustrious career, believes the North Londoners are capable of salvaging their season.

“I still have the hunger to win trophies. I want to win trophies with Arsenal,” Luiz told the club’s official website.

“I want to make this club…