McTomiway Hails Ighalo, Fernandes First Impressions

New signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes have made “very good first impressions” at Manchester United, according to team-mate Scott McTominay.

Ighalo arrived at Old Trafford on Deadline Day on loan until the end of the season from Shanghai Shenhua, revealing he took a pay cut in order to complete a dream move to the club he supported as a boy.

The former Watford striker, who is a Nigeria international, followed midfielder Fernandes, who signed for United from Sporting Lisbon for £46.6m following lengthy talks over the whole month of January.

“They’re really, really nice guys,” McTominay said on Wednesday, talking at an event for the Heads Up mental health initiative.

“First and foremost they are good people and that’s what we need at this football club. We need good friends, who you can go out to dinner…