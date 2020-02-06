Musa Targets 1st Goal in 2020, to End 21-Game League Drought

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa will be all out to score his first goal in the year 2020 when his club, Al Nassr FC host Al Fateh FC in the Saudi Arabian Premier League today (Thursday), Completesports.com reports.

The winger can be said to be in a perilous run of form with his goal drought in the Saudi Arabian Premier League having so far extended it to 21 games.

He was on for 81 minutes before been replaced by Firas Al-Birakan last week Thursday when Al Nassr played out a 1-1 draw with Damac FC but he fired blanks once more.

Musa’s last goal for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian top-flight dates back to April 18, 2019 when he netted a brace in his club’s 5-0 destruction of the same Al Fateh.

Ever since then, the 27-year-old has lost his way to the back of the net which…