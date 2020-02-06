Nantes Labels Simon Huge Threat To Defenders 

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff has described Moses Simon as a huge threat to any defence following his impressive displays for the club, Completesports.com reports.

Simon has been one of Nantes standout performers since joining them on loan from Levante in 2019.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals, provided eight assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for Nantes this season.

His last goal came in the 2-1 home defeat to champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

And speaking on Simon’s impact since joining Nantes, Gourcuff says he is a difference maker in the team.

“Moses Simon, he is an extremely interesting player. He has the individual capacity to make the difference,” Gourcuff was quoted on Nantes verified Twitter handle.

“He is fast, technically he is very strong. Obviously against defenses…