Nike Unveils New Nigeria National Teams Jerseys Ahead 2021 Qualifiers

American sport wear manufacturer, Nike, has unveiled the new home and away jerseys for Nigeria’s national football team, Completesports.com reports.

Nike made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

Also Read: Confed Cup: Enyimba To Face Guinea’s Horoya In Q/Final

The jerseys of Nigeria along with that of USA and South Korea were revealed on Wednesday with the remaining federations being launched during the next few months.

Commenting on Nigeria’s new jerseys, Nike stated: “In 2018, Naija changed the game with a collection for the ages that set a new standard for how Nike approaches federation design. In 2020, Nigeria picks up right where they left off with a home kit that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.

“The kit’s pattern was hand drawn and is highly symbolic of Nigerian heritage with nods to nobility and family….