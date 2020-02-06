Rohr Urges Kalu, Maja to Boost Self-Confidence as Bordeaux Players

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has given his point of view on what is missing on the qualities of two Nigerian internationals, Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu at Bordeaux in a bid to develop their football careers.

Rohr while speaking to girondinsforever.com said: “They lack the work and the confidence. Work is training, everyday life, matches of course. And confidence. Confidence in themselves, but also the confidence of the staff.

“When a player feels that the coach appreciates him, that he wants to help him, count on him, etc., it gives a boost. For young players who are slightly sensitive and mentally fragile, it is very important to have this feeling.

Rohr added: “I hope they have it in the Girondins, they need it. Competition is tough, of course but it’s the future. It is worth taking care of it. We must always have a little patience with young people.

“You have to dose it well, give Josh Maja the…