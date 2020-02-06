Ronaldo Relishes Football Winnings at 35, Targets UCL Title With Juve

Portugal and Juventus talismanic striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been counting his accomplishments as a 35 year old footballer and hints that he has been overwhelmed by them as he didn’t anticipate so much when he took to the sport.

Ronaldo turned 35 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, and he sensationally told Canal 11 in a short interview that he didn’t dream of accomplishing much when he decided to become a professional footballer. He had thought that at the age of 35, he could be a fisherman in his native home, Funchal in Madeira, Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also won five UEFA Champions League titles – one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid. He won many domestic titles with the Red Devils and Real Madrid.

And at Juventus, he is looking to win another Champions League title after winning the Serie A title.

With Portugal Ronaldo has won the European Championship and…