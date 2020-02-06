Simon Makes Ligue 1 Team of Matchday 23 After Scoring In Defeat To PSG

Moses Simon has been included in the Ligue 1 Team of round of 23 games played on Tuesday and Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The list was compiled by French daily publication L’equipe on their verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Also Read: Musa Targets 1st Goal in 2020, to End 21-Game League Drought

Simon’s inclusion was as a result of his impressive performance in Nantes’ 2-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Simon scored his side’s goal to reduce the deficit after Mauro Icardi and Thilo Kehrer had put PSG 2-0 ahead.

Notable names who made the list are former Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, former Bayern Munich defender Dante, Dimitri Payet who featured for West Ham United and Victor Osimhen’s Lille teammate Loic Remy.

The Team which is in a 4-4-2 formation has Simon pairing Remy in attack.

The 24-year-old was voted Nantes Man of The Match in the game against the French league…