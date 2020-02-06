Sociedad Dump Real Madrid Out of Copa del Rey After Win At Bernabeu

Real Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey following their shock 4-3 loss to 10-man Real Sociedad in Thursday’s quarter-final at the Bernabeu.

It was a shock result for Zinedine Zidane’s side, who are top of La Liga and have the best defensive record in the top flight with just 13 goals conceded from 22 games.

Also Read: AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Super Eagles to Play Sierra Leone in Uyo March 27

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard who is on loan to Sociedad from Madrid scored against his parent club when he broke the deadlock on 22 minutes.

Alexander Isak bagged a brace on 54 and 56 minutes to put Sociedad 3-0 ahead.

In the 59th minute Marcelo got on the score sheet to bring the score to 3-1, but Mikel Merino restored Sociedad’s three-goal cushion when he struck on 69 minutes.

With nine minutes left, Rodrygo scored to make it 4-2 before Nacho added the third goal for Madrid.

In the 95th minute Sociedad…