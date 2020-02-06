Super Eagles to Play Sierra Leone in Uyo on March 27

Super Eagles of Nigeria will be home to Sierra Leone on March 27 in a matchday-three of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo, Completesports.com reports

This is contrary to an earlier media reports that the match will hold at the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Completesports.com’s findings revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation inspection team that inspected the stadium recently observed that the match is coming too soon for the game to hold in Benin City

“Benin City cannot host the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone game because of a number of reasons and that is why we have decided to return to Uyo. The Ogbemudia Stadium is not fully ready according to the report from our inspection team and even it will be ready, the stadium will be hosting the National Sports Festival at same period of the match.

