Aguero Wins Premier League Player Of The Month For The Seventh Time

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has broken the record for the most Premier League Player of the Month awards after picking up the prize for January.

Argentina international Aguero has now won the award on seven occasions, surpassing Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, who have six each to their name.

He first picked up the prize in October 2013, with his last win just under a year ago in February 2019.

Aguero claimed the award on this occasion after a month in which he broke two more Premier League records.

The former Atletico Madrid forward became the top scoring overseas player in the competition’s history, surpassing Thierry Henry, with his second goal against Aston Villa on January 12.

He then went onto complete his hat-trick at Villa Park, meaning he also became the player with the most trebles in Premier League history with 12, one more than Alan Shearer.

In total Aguero scored six goals in…