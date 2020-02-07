Berbatov: Ighalo Can Fill Manchester United’s No. 9 Void

Odion Ighalo could prove to be a shrewd addition for Manchester United and the perfect fit for the No.9 void at Old Trafford, says Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have been lacking a dominant central striker since agreeing to part with Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2019.

Many have questioned that decision after seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put faith in Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford – two forwards who have tended to be used in wider roles.

With England international Rashford having now also been sidelined through injury, United were left with no choice but to find another frontman in the winter transfer window.

That search went down to the wire, with links to several high-profile figures coming to nothing before former Watford star Ighalo was snapped up from Shanghai Shenhua on an initial loan deal.

Eyebrows were raised as that deadline-day deal was pushed through, but Berbatov feels a Nigeria international…