Cathcart Eager to Face Ighalo As Man United Striker

Watford centre-back, Craig Cathcart, is looking forward to meeting up with his former team-mate Odion Ighalo when the Hornets play Manchester United in the Premier League later this month.

The Nigerian striker sealed a sensational loan switch to the Red Devils on the final day of the January transfer window from Shanghai Shenhua and could make his debut against the Hornets when they travel to Old Trafford in just over two weeks’ time.

Ighalo scored 39 goals in 99 appearances for Watford before his big money transfer to the Chinese Super League where he continued his impressive form, scoring 46 goals in 74 games for Changchun Yatai and Shenhua.

In an interview for the Manchester United website, Cathcart, who came through the United academy, says he was looking forward to seeing his erstwhile Watford teammate later this month and backs him to be a success in the Premier League once again.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but, as soon as he signed, I knew we were playing…