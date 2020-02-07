Eredivisie Clash, Dessers Bags Brace As Heracles Beat Fortuna Sittard

Belgian-born Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers scored two goals for Heracles Almelo who defeated visiting Fortuna Sittard 2-0 in Friday’s Eredivisie clash, Completesports.com reports.

The win saw Heracles return to winning ways after losing their last three league games and also their last four games in all competitions.

Dessers opened scoring in the 33rd minute when he converted from the penalty spot.

He then made sure of the points when he doubled his side’s lead in the 70th minute.

Heracles now occupy 8th position on 29 points in the 18-team league table.

Dessers has now scored 14 goals in 22 league appearances this season.

Also, he is now the top marksman in the Eredivisie top scorers chart.

By James Agberebi

