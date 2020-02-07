Ighalo Guns to End Nigerians’ Goal Drought

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo will be looking to become the first Nigerian player to make a success of a return to the English Premier League after making history as the first to sign for Manchester United.

Having completed a loan switch from Shanghai Shenhua on the last day of the January transfer window, Complete Sports’ SULAIMAN ALAO takes a look at former Nigeria internationals who had staged a return to the EPL but failed to make the desired impact.

OBAFEMI MARTINS

Movement: Newcastle – Wolfsburg – Rubin Kazan – Birmingham City

Martins’ first EPL outing was with Newcastle United in 2006. The power-playing striker then had stints with German side Wolfsburg (2009) and Russian side Rubin Kazan (2010) before returning to the EPL on a loan move to Birmingham City on 31st January, 2011.

The former Super Eagles forwaes had requested for the move to England to join Birmingham City in order to be nearer to his family following the birth of his child and…