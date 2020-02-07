Magic at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are coming off a 139-13

Knicks and Marcus Morris Sr. will host Magic at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are coming off a 139-134 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Marcus Morris Sr. was solid with 26 points (8-of-15 FG). Elfrid Payton Jr. had 17 points (8-of-17 FG), 15 assists and 5 offensive rebounds.

The Magic are coming off a 112-100 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Markelle Fultz contributed 12 points (4-of-6 FG) and 14 assists.

Will Julius Randle replicate his monstrous 20 point performance in last games win over the Cavaliers? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Knicks lost on the road. The Magic have won only one of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Magic are averaging 5.765 blocks, while the Knicks are averaging only 4.549. Limiting this gap in defense will be key for the Knicks to win.

The Knicks and…