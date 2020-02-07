McManaman Wants Liverpool To Re-sign Coutinho

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman says he would like to see Philippe Coutinho back at Anfield but he would need to win back the trust of the fans.

Coutinho, 27-year-old joined Barcelona in a £142million deal in January 2018.

His departure to the Catalan giants did not go down well with many supporters at Anfield.

His time at Barcelona has not been successful and he has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

In his column for HorseRacing.Net, McManaman said: “I wouldn’t mind seeing Coutinho back. He’s a brilliant player but a lot of it is just down to economics.

“If they can bring Coutinho back for a reasonable fee and potentially sell a couple of players who aren’t playing regularly, then that could work.

“There are rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri may leave at the end of the season, and Adam Lallana may want to play more often.

“If there’s space…