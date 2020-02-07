Mikel Obi and FESTAC – an Unusual Connection! –Odegbami writes

Please, read to the end of this write-up in order to appreciate the headline above.

This is a fantastic illustration of the scope, relationship and influence of sports to the rest of life.

Mikel Obi is Nigeria’s immediate past captain of the Super Eagles. Since 2005, he has been leading one or more of Nigeria’s national football teams to several football ‘battles’ all over the world.

He played for several clubs all over Europe and China before finally settling down in Turkey to enjoy the final lap of an illustrious career.

He has been a complete gentleman, off and on the field of play, aloof sometimes to the point where some people wrongly think he is arrogant. But what is not in dispute is that he is a great leader, cool, always calm and collected.

In his long sojourn on planet football he has never been known to be violent, or anything near it.

Also Read – Odegbami: Football versus Racism – One Match that FIFA Could Not, but Must win!

Yet that is the…