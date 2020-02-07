Ndidi Hails Iheanacho’s Return To Goalscoring Form For Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi is ecstatic to see his international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho rediscover top form for Leicester City, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho has enjoyed a revival over the past two months, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 12 games since the start of December.

And Ndidi is overjoyed for his fellow Nigerian who is back to his best after a difficult start to the campaign.

“I’m very happy for Kelelchi because he’s a natural goalscorer,” Ndidi said.

“If you give him the opportunity like he has now, he will deliver.



“I think the manager has really helped him too. He’s done that with so many players.

“We have good discipline and understand the game better. Every player has really changed, in a good way.

“We have to set our targets and see what comes out of it at the end of the season. Not just for his season though, for…