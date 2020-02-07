Pels At United Center. The Bulls will want to move on from the 102-129 lo

Bulls and Zach LaVine will host Pels At United Center. The Bulls will want to move on from the 102-129 loss to the Toronto Raptors, a game in which Ryan Arcidiacono contributed 12 points (4-of-10 FG). Thaddeus Young was solid with 21 points (9-of-12 from the field) and 7 rebounds.

The Pelicans will want to move on from the 108-120 loss at home to the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Brandon Ingram contributed 32 points (12-of-19 FG) and 7 rebounds.

Will Coby White replicate his impressive performance from the last game? In the last head-to-head matchup between Bulls and Zach LaVine, the Bulls lost on the road.Pels, The Bulls have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

Related: Bulls And Zach LaVine Will Host Spurs At United Center

The Pelicans are much better at rebounding than the Bulls; they rank No. 5 in rebounds, while the Bulls rank just No. 28.

It will be interesting if…