Pogba Out, Ighalo In Manchester United Training Camp

Paul Pogba has been left out of Manchester United’s warm-weather training camp in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from ankle surgery.

Pogba will remain in Manchester with fellow long-term casualty Scott McTominay as the pair look to complete their rehab and close in on a return to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s matchday squad.

United have given their players time off this week and will fly out to Marbella on Saturday, with Deadline Day signing Odion Ighalo part of the travelling party.

The club had planned for Pogba and McTominay to stay in the country and complete their recoveries as the rest of the team take advantage of their winter break with a warm-weather training camp.

