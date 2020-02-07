Real Madrid To Blame For Hazard’s Poor Form Says Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has taken blamed Real Madrid for Eden Hazard’s difficult start in his first season in Spain.



Hazard moved to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer for £130million with very high expectations.

But the former Lille star so far failed to replicate his form for Chelsea last season where he netted 21 goals in all competitions.

He has only found the back of the net just once and has provided four assists for Real Madrid. He has been out since the end of November with an ankle injury sustained in the Champions League against PSG.

Despite his two-month absence, the 29-year-old was already struggling to make an impact at the Bernabeu, missing the first three La Liga games of the season with a hamstring injury.

Despite his struggles for the 13-time Champions League winners, Guardiola insists he is…