Remy Hails Partnership With Lille Nigerian Osimhen

Loic Remy has hailed his partnership with Victor Osimhen at Lille saying he feels comfortable playing alongside the young forward, Completesports.com reports.

Both Remy and Osimhen have combined for 15 Ligue 1 goals for Lille this season.

Also Read: Nantes Coach Gourcuff Labels Simon Huge Threat To Defenders

While Remy has netted four of the 15 goals between them, Osimhen has scored 11.

“Me and Victor Osimhen form a good attacking partnership,” Remy was quoted on Lille’s verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“I feel comfortable with a second striker. I can create better space for myself.

“Victor Osimhen, it is a good association. When I get to play, no matter the system, we give our best.”

By James Agberebi

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….