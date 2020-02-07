Simon Targets Permanent Stay At Nantes From Levante

Moses Simon has expressed his desire to join Nantes permanently after the end of his loan spell, Completesports.com reports.

Simon joined Nantes on loan from Spanish LaLiga club Levante in 2019.

And the Super Eagles winger has been one of coach Christian Gourcuff’s best players, scoring eight goals, eight assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

“Yes of course, I want to stay. I feel very good at Nantes,” Simon was quoted on Nantes verified Twitter handle.

“However, my future does not depend solely on me.”

Commenting on Nantes Saturday away game against Dijon, Simon said: “Dijon? It’s a good team, we go there to win. All points are important in this championship.”

And on his preferred position: “I prefer to play on the left wing, it is naturally my position. However, I place myself according to…