Sports Minister Thumbs-up NPFL-LaLiga Partnership For Nigerian Football

Pursuant to the administration’s policy to provide opportunities for youths development through sports, the Hon. Minister for Sports and Youth Development graced the closing ceremony of the NPFL-LaLiga Youth coaches workshop, Friday, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Sports Minister, while speaking at the ceremony, declared that at the focal point of football and sports development are the coaches, noting that “their role in sports is key and the position of youth coaches in the matrix is the most critical as it forms the base for the fundamentals of sports development in Nigeria.”

“It is a fact that at the very heart of sports development are the coaches, when you talk about the technical depth of our teams and players it rests with the coaches and it starts from the grassroots.”