Sports Minister Tips Nigeria to Conquer

Nigerian Athletes to the Para-Powerlifting World Cup which began yesterday in Abuja have the potentials to conquer the World, so declares the Minister For Youth and Sports Mr Sunday Dare .

Dare expressed optimism that Team Nigeria will not just play a worthy host,but will excel at the competition.

Speaking to journalists after opening ceremony which was graced by Nigeria’s First Lady Hajia Aisha Buhari , the minister assured that all eligible athletes would be accredited without bias to brighten the country’s chances of excelling at the event.

“First, my expectation is that every eligible Nigerian athlete will be allowed to participate, nobody presented by Team Nigerian will be denied accreditation,” Dare assured.

“This is about sports and the national interests of Nigeria , hence I expect a hitch-free World Cup. As you can see we had a successful opening ceremony.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s medal prospects, Dare enthused that Team Nigeria had always done…