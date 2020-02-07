Sports Ministry Warns Impostors to Steer Clear

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has warned groups, individuals or associations against turning Nigerian sports into their personal estate through Team Nigeria’s participation in competitions.

In statement signed by the permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Developmebt Mr Gabriel Aduda, the Ministry reiterated that it would not allow anyone to exploit or mislead Nigerian Athletes for personal or selfish interest.

Aduda said: “The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development – the ministry charged by law to supervise and implement all sports development policies, hereby reiterates that the only recognised name for Nigerian athletes is Team Nigeria. Also the authority to decide who wears Nigeria’s colours rests with the ministry not any single individual.”

Aduda further decried the attempt by some Presidents to hijack federations and turn them into NGOs.

Also Read –