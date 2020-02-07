Sterling Ruled Out of Man City vs West Ham Clash With Hamstring injury

Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

City confirmed the injury on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Sterling suffered the injury during City’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham.

“Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes Sterling a full and speedy recovery,” City wrote.

Sterling faces a race to be fit for the Champions League first leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on February 26.

He is without a goal in 2020 and has started 23 of City’s 25 league matches this season.

City will have their two-week mid-season break after Sunday’s game, but then have a trip to Leicester, in what could be a pivotal match to decide…