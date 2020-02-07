Super Cup semi-final, Oshoala Scores vs Atletico Madrid

Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona Ladies who beat league rivals Atletico Madrid Ladies 3-2, in the semi-final of the maiden edition of the Spanish Women Super Cup on Thursday night, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala scored in the 43rd minute to put her team 3-1 ahead. She was later replaced on 77 minutes.

Also Read: AFCON 2021 Qualifier: Super Eagles to Play Sierra Leone in Uyo March 27

She has now netted nine goals in her last seven games in all competitions for Barcelona Ladies this season.

Patricia Guijarro and Lieke Martens were the other scorers for Barcelona Ladies after they got on the score sheet in the 12th and 28th minutes respectively.

While Toni Duggan (4th minute) and Charlyn Corral (62nd minute) scored for Atletico Madrid Ladies.

Barcelona Ladies will now take on Real Sociedad Ladies in the final on Sunday in Salamanca.

In December 2019, it was announced that the Spanish women Super Cup…