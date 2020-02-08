76ers and Ben Simmons will host Grizzlies At Wells Fargo Center. The Griz

76ers and Ben Simmons will host Grizzlies At Wells Fargo Center. The Grizzlies are coming off a 96-82 home win over the Detroit Pistons. Jonas Valanciunas contributed 26 points (13-of-19 FG) and 17 rebounds.

The 76ers will want to move on from the 106-137 loss to the Miami Heat, a game in which Joel Embiid was solid with 29 points (9-of-14 shooting) and 12 rebounds. Mike Scott was solid with 17 points (5-of-7 from the field) and 5 threes made.

Will Joel Embiid replicate his monstrous 29 pts, 12 rebs performance in last games loss to the Heat. This will be the first meeting between the teams this season, Sixers have won just 2 games out of their last 5.

The Grizzlies will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest….